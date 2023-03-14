Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Liverpool

Real Madrid will glance to complete the task of their ultimate 16 2nd leg conflict with Liverpool within the Champions League on Wednesday night time.
Los Blancos fell two objectives in the back of at Anfield however rallied to supply a masterful comeback, leaving Merseyside as 5-2 winners to position one foot into the quarter finals.
Here’s the facet supervisor Carlo Ancelotti may just pick out to get his workforce over the road.
GK: Thibaut Courtois – Was the big name of the display in ultimate season’s Champions League ultimate, proving his doubters flawed with 9 saves.
RB: Dani Carvajal – Has needed to struggle off pageant from Lucas Vazquez, Militao, Nacho and Alvaro Odriozola for the fitting again spot this season however begins extra frequently than no longer.
CB: Eder Militao – Scored a bullet header in opposition to Espanyol on Saturday as Real got here from in the back of to win 3-1.
CB: Antonio Rudiger – Is forming a robust partnership with Militao, which is ominous for the absent Alaba.
LB: Nacho Fernandez – Eduardo Camavinga appeared just a little errant positionally on the weekend so the trusty Nacho will have to be fielded at left again within the absence of each Ferland Mendy and David Alaba.
CM: Luka Modric – Scored two times in opposition to Liverpool again in his Tottenham days and has received six of his seven video games in opposition to them with Real.
CM: Aurelien Tchouameni – Was in part culpable for Espanyol’s target on the weekend but additionally arrange Militao’s header with an important move. A combined marketing campaign thus far.
CM: Toni Kroos – Brought up 400 Madrid appearances within the win on Saturday, which contains 93 within the Champions League.
RW: Federico Valverde – Previously printed his pride at being in comparison to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.
ST: Karim Benzema – Has been suffering with ankle problems and may just also be disregarded if Ancelotti does not wish to take dangers. But if Liverpool someway have a two-goal lead heading into harm time, be expecting Benzema to mud off his boots on the lookout for extra Champions League dramatics.
LW: Vinicius Junior – Was the all-important fit winner within the UCL ultimate ultimate 12 months. Continues to step up and supply talismanic performances when wanted.
