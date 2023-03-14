2 dead, several injured after driver hits pedestrians in Quebec, Canada

Two individuals are lifeless and several others are injured after a driver hit pedestrians in Amqui, a the town in the Québec area of Canada, government showed to ABC News.

The driver became himself in to police, Amqui police stated.

Police are investigating whether or not the act was once planned, they informed ABC News.

- Advertisement - First responders paintings the scene the place two males died after a pickup truck plowed into pedestrians who had been strolling beside a highway in Amqui, Quebec, March 13, 2023. CTV News by way of AP

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated his “heart is with the people of Amqui, Quebec,” in a tweet after the incident.

- Advertisement -

“As we learn more about the tragic events that have taken place, I’m keeping everyone affected in my thoughts. And to my first responders: Thank you for acting quickly, courageously and professionally,” Trudeau stated in the tweet.

This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.