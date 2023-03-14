Panel Backs Lowering Age to Buy Guns | Headlines

TALLAHASSEE — With backing from Speaker Paul Renner, a House panel on Monday licensed a invoice that might decrease the minimal age from 21 to 18 to purchase rifles and different lengthy weapons in Florida.
The invoice (HB 1543) would opposite a part of a 2018 legislation that set the minimal age at 21 after a gunman killed 17 scholars and college contributors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Nikolas Cruz, then 19, used a semi-automatic rifle to perform the assault.
The Republican-controlled House Criminal Justice Subcommittee voted 12-5 alongside birthday celebration traces Monday to approve the invoice. Under the 2018 legislation, folks beneath 21 can obtain rifles and different lengthy weapons as items however can’t acquire them.
“The Florida House is restoring the ability of young adults to exercise their Second Amendment rights,” Renner, R-Palm Coast, stated in a ready observation after the vote. “Florida allows 18- to 20-year-old adults to obtain a long gun by having it gifted to them. This bill expands Second Amendment rights and improves public safety, because it requires young adults who have the intent of purchasing a long gun to go through the background check process that is consistent with Florida law.”
But warring parties puzzled why the Legislature would opposite path 5 years after together with the 21-year-old minimal age in a wide school-safety invoice that handed temporarily after the Parkland capturing. Federal legislation prevents folks beneath 21 from purchasing handguns.
“I just find it, when we are having shooting after school shooting after school shooting, there are children who are dying in my district, and this gun violence is happening by 18-, 19- 20-year-olds, that we are slapping people in the face when we’re saying, well, let them go have a gun,” Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsby, D-St. Petersburg, stated.
Monday’s vote got here after a panel of the eleventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld the constitutionality of the 2018 legislation. The National Rifle Association has waged a long-running criminal problem, arguing that the 21-year-old minimal age violates the Second Amendment.
The appeals courtroom traced a historical past of gun law courting to the Reconstruction technology. It additionally pointed to folks from age 18 to 21 being in a position to obtain weapons as items.
“To begin with, the act (the law) is no more restrictive than its forebearers: While the act burdens 18-to-20-year-olds’ rights to buy firearms, unlike its Reconstruction era analogues, it still leaves 18-to-20-year-olds free to acquire any type of firearm — including ‘the quintessential self-defense weapon,’ the handgun … in legal ways, as long as they don’t buy the weapons,” Judge Robin Rosenbaum wrote within the opinion.
But House invoice sponsor Bobby Payne, R-Palatka, stated the state has the authority to set the minimal age. Payne stated he voted for the 2018 legislation as it integrated school-safety measures that he supported.
“I feel like it’s an infringement upon 18-, 19-, 20-year-olds constitutionally to not allow them to have rights to firearms, long guns, I would say shotguns and rifles,” Payne stated.
As of Monday afternoon, a Senate model of the invoice had no longer been filed.