Missing Texas Girl Found Locked Inside Man’s Shed in North Carolina – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

A person is dealing with various criminal fees after a 13-year-old woman reported lacking in Dallas two weeks in the past used to be rescued from a locked shed on the North Carolina house the place he used to be staying.

Richie Simmons, sheriff of Davidson County, North Carolina, stated in a news convention Monday that his division used to be contacted by way of a different agent with the Texas FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force past due Friday afternoon a couple of lacking woman from Dallas that used to be believed to be with an grownup resident of Lexington recognized as 34-year-old Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho.

Officials in North Carolina stated all over a news convention Monday that about 10 mins after receiving the end from the FBI that they had eyes at the house the place Camacho used to be staying in Lexington, about 60 miles northeast of Charlotte.

The sheriff’s division stated they pulled Camacho over as he left the valuables Friday night time and a short while later discovered the lady locked in an outbuilding. The belongings proprietor stated she allowed Camacho to stick there however stated he didn’t are living in the principle space at the belongings and that she did not know he had any individual else staying with him.

Simmons stated investigators realized the lady were speaking with an grownup particular person thru an unspecified social media website and that the character of the ones communications used to be in line with grooming and enticement and that the lady used to be inspired and satisfied to depart her house.

According to a lacking poster shared on-line, the lady used to be ultimate observed in Dallas on March 1. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Department stated video cameras close to the lady’s place of abode recorded a car round that point that used to be registered to an cope with in Davidson County, North Carolina.

Following her rescue Friday, the lady, who gave the impression to be unhurt, used to be taken to a clinical heart for analysis earlier than being reunited together with her circle of relatives in Dallas. Because the lacking woman is a juvenile and believed to be a sufferer of a intercourse crime, to offer protection to her identification her identify has been deliberately left out from this tale.

Simmons stated Camacho is dealing with various fees together with felonies for kid abduction, felonious restraint of a kid, human trafficking, rape of an individual underneath 15, and indecent liberties with a kid. Camacho, Simmons stated, would possibly face further fees and is being hung on bonds totaling $1.25 million. Camacho made his first courtroom look Monday afternoon and used to be informed by way of the pass judgement on that if he is convicted he faces lifestyles in jail with out parole. It’s now not straight away transparent if Camacho has acquired an legal professional.

Simmons didn’t free up any information about Camacho’s felony historical past, together with whether or not he had a historical past of crimes in opposition to kids. The investigation is ongoing and extra information will likely be launched when to be had.

Simmons warned oldsters that instances like those are turning into extra widespread and that folks must be doing extra to observe what their kids are doing on-line.

“If it doesn’t stop at home, it comes to the schools and the teachers have that responsibility. If it doesn’t stop there it comes to us, unfortunately,” Simmons stated. “As parents, they’ve got to wise up and see that the danger to these kids continues to go on. Please help us out. I am very thankful. I thank God that we were able to find this young girl. It may not be that case forever.”

The FBI showed to NBC 5 Monday afternoon they assisted in the restoration of the lacking woman however had little information to percentage concerning the investigation for the reason that fees in opposition to Camacho, right now, are state fees and now not federal fees. Should federal fees be filed in opposition to Camacho, the ones can be introduced by way of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.







Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons discusses his crew’s position in improving a lacking 13-year-old woman from Dallas discovered locked in a shed in North Carolina.