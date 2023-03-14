Plans to add FlixBus route from Lakeland to Tampa, Orlando, Miami

LAKELAND, Fla. — There may quickly be every other bus provider to be had for Polk County commuters.

“I don’t think rush hour is a problem. It’s all day there’s traffic. It doesn’t even matter what time,” mentioned Angelina Antell.

- Advertisement -

For Angelina Antell using on U.S. Highway 98 in Lakeland may also be irritating.

“One, there’s always accidents over here. I think that’s what really gets it backed up, because every other day I feel like there’s a big accident,” she mentioned.

Antell moved to Lakeland ultimate 12 months from New York. She would love to see extra public transit to be had in Lakeland, so she may consult with surrounding towns.

- Advertisement -

“In New York, I feel like there’s even less traffic sometimes because everyone takes the subways, trains and the buses,” mentioned Antell.

Lakeland drivers might quickly have extra choices to get from level A to level B.

FlixBus is making plans to prevent in Lakeland right through its routes between Tampa, Orlando and Miami. The bus provider will pick out up and drop off riders at Gow B. Fields Park and Ride, positioned on U.S. 98 close to I-4.

- Advertisement -

“Parking is free in the Gow Fields Park and Ride. That’s the great thing about that,” mentioned Dave Walters with Citrus Connection.

The Park and Ride is owned via Citrus Connection, Polk County’s public transit gadget.

“Polk County and Lakeland specifically is growing tremendously. So, there’s always a need for public transportation and we have 34 routes out there that ultimately can get you to the park and ride. So, an additional service that gets people moving to Tampa, Orlando and Miami is critical,” Walters mentioned.

Leaders at Citrus Connection mentioned a FlixBus prevent may alleviate site visitors and in addition fortify the standard of lifestyles for loads of drivers who go back and forth to Orlando for paintings.

“You’re on the bus, you can read, you can check emails, you can listen to music, you can take a nap. You can’t do that behind the wheel of a car,” Walters mentioned.

The settlement with FlixBus might be introduced on March 28 to the board of administrators of the Lakeland Area Mass Transit District, which oversees the Citrus Connection.

If licensed, FlixBus would get started provider in Lakeland on March 30.