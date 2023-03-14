Everman Police: Shooting at Johnson Park

The juvenile sufferer’s situation is unknown at this time however police informed WFAA he is strong.

EVERMAN, Texas — Everman police are looking for a youngster suspect following a taking pictures at a park Monday night time, officers stated.

Around 7:30 p.m., officials have been referred to as to the taking pictures at Johnson Park within the 1900 block of Everman Parkway. When they arrived, police stated a teenage boy used to be discovered with a gunshot wound and transported to a neighborhood medical institution by means of Everman Fire body of workers.

The sufferer’s situation is unknown at this time, however police stated the sufferer is strong.

Witnesses informed police that kids have been taking part in basketball when a combat broke out.

A mom, who used to be down the street observing her kid's baseball follow, informed WFAA that she heard the pictures and started ducking down. She stated it left the youngsters and different folks shaken.

Police stated the investigation is ongoing however showed to WFAA that the suspect could also be a juvenile male.

This is a growing tale. We’ll replace as extra information turns into to be had.