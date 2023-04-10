Rays fans excited after team has historic start to season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Before heading throughout the Trop for some baseball, Alex Krische and his son Jackson loved a recreation of catch.

“We’ve got twenty people coming in a big group. We are waiting on the rest. So we got here early and are playing some catch. Gonna have some fun,” stated Alex, who came about to be celebrating his birthday at Monday’s recreation towards Boston.

Jackson has his glove able to catch a house run ball nowadays.

“Either Wander Franco’s or Randy Arozarena’s.”

The Rays have outscored warring parties 75-18 on their manner to a 9-0 start.

No team has received this many video games to start the season, all by means of 4 or extra runs since 1884.

“I think they are having a good start right now,” Jackson stated.

“It’s incredible. You don’t ever see that. Going for 10-0 today. We are excited to see them go out and kick some butt,” his dad, Alex, added.

Even sooner than the recent start, the Rays have added some promotions to get extra fans on the video games.

It’s one thing that’s continuously a problem, even all the way through successful seasons.

There are $10 tickets to be had at the celebration deck for each recreation. Standing-room passes for $49 for a month of video games and $249 for the entire season.

“When the team is playing well, the whole excitement in the stadium is different. It takes it to another level. We saw some great crowds this weekend come out. Really a lot of fun the whole weekend during the Oakland series. A lot of new fans as well,” stated Rays Chief Business Officer Bill Walsh.

This already is a unique season, with the Rays celebrating the franchise’s twenty fifth anniversary.

But with this historic start, they may well be celebrating much more.

“It’s pretty surreal. I think coming in the midst of our 25th anniversary season we’ve had some really really special moments here over those 25 years, and to start out of the gate having another one of these incredible Ray-ful memorable moments is just really fun,” stated Walsh.