Justin Jones vote: Nashville Metro Council votes to reinstate expelled lawmaker

Nashville’s Metro Council unanimously voted to reinstate Justin Jones, the Tennessee House consultant who was once ousted final week for collaborating in a gun keep watch over rally.

Jones will function an meantime legislator till a unique election is named.

“This is about people power. It shows that people power is the ultimate power, not the decision of [House Speaker] Cameron Sexton, but the decision of the people,” Jones stated after the listening to on Monday.

Rep. Justin Jones leaves the Historic Metro Courthouse after being reinstated days after the Republican majority Tennessee House of Representatives voted to expel two Democratic participants, representatives Justin Pearson and Justin Jones, for his or her roles in a gun keep watch over demonstration at the statehouse flooring, out of doors the Historic Metro Courthouse in Nashville, Tenn., April 10, 2023.

Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, the council’s president, informed ABC News that participants briefly scheduled the assembly following Thursday’s vote through the Republican-led statehouse to expel Jones and Justin Pearson for allegedly violating the chamber’s laws of decorum through collaborating within the March 30 protest.

State Rep. Gloria Johnson, who additionally took phase within the protest that was once brought on through the March 27 mass capturing on the Covenant School, was once additionally subjected to an expulsion vote, however no longer sufficient participants supported it.

The assembly on Monday was once filled with Jones’ supporters who made their voices heard, as council participants weighed their determination on the way forward for Jones’ seat.

Councilwoman Delishia Porterfield, who nominated Jones all over the assembly, spoke out in opposition to the legislature’s transfer to oust him and Pearson, calling their vote a “miscarriage of justice and egregious assault on our democracy.”

“With this vote to reinstate Representative Jones we are restoring the voice [of] 70,000 people of District 52,” she stated.

The crowd let loose an enormous cheer when the vote got here thru after just about 12 mins.

People rally in beef up of Justin Jones, Justin Pearson and Gloria Johnson, referred to as the Tennessee Three, in Nashville, Tenn. April 10, 2023. Nicole Hester/The Tennessean/USA TODAY NETWORK

“With this vote, we will send a strong message to our state government and across the country that we will not tolerate threats to our democracy,” Porterfield stated.

Jones thanked his supporters out of doors the council chambers and celebrated his reinstatement.

“Justice is not about one person, it is about the movement of people,” he stated.

Jones, 27, ran for administrative center final 12 months for the open space seat in Tennessee’s 52nd District, which incorporates Nashville. He had no fighters within the common election.