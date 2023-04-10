Complaint alleges Rep. Slaton had ‘relationship’ with intern

The grievance got here after an incident through which Slaton and the staffer allegedly met up at his Austin condominium closing weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — Read this story and more Texas Legislature news from our content material companions on the Texas Tribune.

- Advertisement - An interior grievance filed in opposition to state Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, alleges that he was once enticing in a probably “inappropriate relationship” with an intern. The grievance got here after an incident through which Slaton and the staffer allegedly met up at his Austin condominium closing weekend.

The grievance, got by means of The Texas Tribune, was once reported to the House General Investigating Committee by means of a legislative staffer. The account within the grievance was once additionally corroborated by means of any other supply who works within the Capitol who had direct wisdom of the incident.

Slaton allegedly referred to as the intern after 10 p.m. March 31 inviting her to his Austin condominium, the grievance stated.

- Advertisement - A supply with direct wisdom of the incident instructed the Tribune that Slaton drank alcohol with the intern, who was once underneath 21.

After the incident, Slaton allegedly confirmed the intern pretend emails that presupposed to have information concerning the incident in what looked to be one thing of a loyalty take a look at, in step with the grievance and an individual with direct wisdom. After presenting her the e-mail, Slaton allegedly instructed her not to discuss with any person concerning the incident.

Slaton, who was once within the Capitol on Monday, declined to reply to questions and referred to a remark put out previous within the day by means of a felony protection lawyer he has retained.

- Advertisement - A consultant for the intern stated she has been steered by means of the House committee to not remark.

Patrick Short, the lawyer for Slaton, issued a remark Monday morning announcing his company is representing Slaton over a grievance, however equipped few main points. “We are aware of outrageous claims circulating online by second-tier media that make false claims against Representative Slaton,” Short stated. “As a result, he has been advised to forward all inquiries in this matter—including any that may relate to a possible complaint—to his legal counsel.”

Short didn’t determine the precise claims — or media — he was once regarding, and he declined to remark additional when reached by means of the Tribune.

The Rockwall-based legal professional’s web site says he has “over 30 years of legal experience representing clients in East and North Texas in personal injury, wrongful death, criminal defense, and select civil litigation cases.”

House Speaker Dade Phelan stated in a remark that his workplace can be taking a look into the topic.

“The Texas House does not tolerate misconduct or other inappropriate behaviors and takes all allegations related to these issues seriously. I expect this matter to be addressed in a swift and thorough manner under the rules governing our chamber for the 88th Legislature and all applicable standards of conduct,” he stated.

The Capitol has been abuzz about Slaton’s whereabouts after he overlooked probably the most essential days of the consultation Thursday, when the House debated the price range. It was once much more eyebrow-raising since the conservative rabble-rouser had proposed 27 amendments to the price range. Slaton was once the one absence when the roll name was once referred to as Thursday morning.

As hypothesis grew about Slaton all over the price range debate Thursday, the chair of the General Investigating Committee, Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, issued a remark announcing the panel does no longer remark “on any investigations it undertakes, including statements confirming or denying the existence of any ongoing investigation.”

Slaton has been married to his present spouse since 2017, and filed for divorce in April 2022, in step with courtroom filings. They agreed to stop the divorce in November. He is a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth. According to his web site, he’s additionally labored as a adolescence pastor at a large number of Southern Baptist church buildings in Texas.

He is referred to as one of the crucial farthest-right contributors of the Texas House and a thorn within the aspect of his birthday celebration’s management. He was once first elected in 2021, defeating an established Republican incumbent he criticized as too average.

Slaton is particularly recognized for his stridently anti-LGBTQ perspectives. Last 12 months, he referred to as for a blanket ban on minors at drag presentations, announcing it was once vital to offer protection to youngsters from “perverted adults.” He has additionally proposed giving belongings tax cuts to immediately, married {couples} — however no longer LGBTQ {couples} or those that have prior to now been divorced — in keeping with the collection of youngsters they have got.

Earlier this 12 months, Slaton also filed a invoice that might permit for a referendum on Texas secession from the United States all over the state’s subsequent basic election, regardless of most mavens agreeing such a move would be illegal.

Allegations of sexual misconduct have forged an extended shadow on the Capitol, with little oversight of office behavior and common makes an attempt to downplay such habits or sweep it underneath the rug.

Two years in the past, the Capitol was once rattled by means of allegations {that a} lobbyist had used a date rape drug on a legislative staffer. Those allegations have been in the long run decided to be false by means of a Department of Public Safety investigation, however legislative leaders nevertheless driven for reforms in how state lawmakers know about and deal with sexual harassment of their office.

Lawmakers handed a regulation that will require sexual harassment prevention coaching for legislators, statewide elected officers and registered lobbyists.

In 2017, The Daily Beast reported on accounts of sexual harassment and misconduct in and across the Texas Capitol, together with allegations made in opposition to previous and present state lawmakers, like state Sen. Borris Miles, D-Houston, who one girl accused of forcibly kissing her. A spokesperson for Miles on the time referred to as the allegations “unfounded and implausible.”

In 2018, state Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, was once accused of sending footage of his genitals to a graduate pupil on the University of Texas. Schwertner — who was once arrested previous this 12 months on suspicion of drunken using fees — stated on the time that somebody else despatched the messages the use of his RelatedIn account and any other non-public telephone messaging app that belongs to him.