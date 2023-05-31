Ranking the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates: Bijan Robinson and QBs at the top





In one of the most enjoyable and closest races in NFL historical past, Jets wideout Garrett Wilson earned the Offensive Rookie of the Year award over Seahawks working again Kenneth Walker in 2022. Despite receiving extra first-place votes, Walker was once in the long run crushed via Wilson. Both newcomers had been exceptionally proficient of their first yr, with Ja’Marr Chase successful the award in 2021 and Justin Herbert in the long run successful in 2020 because of atmosphere a document for rookie landing passes.

Looking forward to the 2023 season, we will rank the perhaps applicants for Offensive Rookie of the Year. It’s necessary to notice that during the final 21 seasons, simplest 5 winners weren’t first-round draft alternatives. Additionally, neither an offensive lineman nor a decent finish has ever gained the award. With that stated, let’s dive into the possible applicants.

Addison is a small however dynamic athlete with an uncanny skill to get open at all ranges of the box. He gained the Biletnikoff as a 19-year-old in 2021 and stuck 100 passes for just about 1,600 yards from Kenny Pickett at Pitt. While Justin Jefferson’s famous person presence places Addison decrease in this record, he nonetheless has the possible to make a push for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Gibbs is a turbo-charged working again with fantastic velocity, averaging 5.6 yards in keeping with lift throughout just about 400 carries in the SEC. He’s set to counterpoint David Montgomery’s lateral jump-cut taste in Detroit and has a top likelihood of beginning as the backup prior to taking up as a characteristic again via November. He’s a forged candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Johnston would possibly fight in contested-catch eventualities, however he is nonetheless a freaky YAC (yards after catch) weapon for the Chargers. Given Justin Herbert’s presence in the Chargers’ bad offense, Johnson has a excellent shot at successful the award.

Flowers is not particular in anyone space, however he is top flooring throughout the board and can be a large explanation why Baltimore’s efficient cross recreation will get the popularity it merits. While he would possibly not obtain as many seems as different applicants, he may nonetheless make a tight OROY push.

Richardson was once QB1 in the 2023 elegance however has a slower NFL get started because of his staff’s underwhelming receiver workforce. As he is finding out to grasp his footwork and learn coverages and blitz programs on the fly, we would possibly see some flashes later in the season. However, the slower get started will most probably imply he would possibly not win the award.

Stroud is a wonderful pocket passer, however the Texans’ receiver workforce would possibly not lift him sufficient to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Young has spectacular frame regulate and creativity however lacks natural velocity and explosion whilst scrambling. Nonetheless, his scenario in Carolina is perfect for a rookie quarterback decided on first general.

Finally, Robinson is a thick and bouncy working again set to transform the middle level of the Falcons’ offense in an instant. With the possible to be an rapid superstar in the NFL, he can be a forged contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In abstract, the 2023 season has some thrilling possible applicants for Offensive Rookie of the Year, however we will have to attend and see who emerges as the final winner.



