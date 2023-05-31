The Warriors’ future gets more uncertain, plus a 16-year-old Padres prospect makes pro debut





Good morning to everybody however particularly to…ETHAN SALAS

Good morning to everybody however particularly to…ETHAN SALAS

What have been you doing over the summer time whilst you have been 16 years previous? Working a first activity, possibly? Hanging out with pals? Trying desperately to be cool amid the horrors of puberty?

You’re almost definitely were not enjoying skilled baseball, however on the other hand, you are almost definitely no longer Ethan Salas (in case you are, hello, Ethan, and congrats/thank you for studying this article). Salas, a 16-year-old catcher from Venezuela within the Padres device, made his Single-A debut with the Lake Elsinore Storm on Tuesday.

Salas is the primary 16-year-old prospect to skip over rookie ball and play in Single-A since present Dodgers starter Julio Urías in 2013.

To make issues even more spectacular, Salas doubled in his first skilled at-bat.

Salas turns 17 on Friday and has drawn comparisons to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Wander Franco for his ability stage.

Honorable mentions

And no longer such a excellent morning for…THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

It’s a new day for the NBA’s premier franchise of the decade, and that new day is stuffed with uncertainty. Warriors president and GM Bob Myers stepped down after construction Golden State into four-time champions.

Myers turned into Warriors GM in 2012. Among his largest strikes have been hiring Steve Kerr, drafting Draymond Green, signing Andre Iguodala and, in 2016, signing Kevin Durant. The Warriors remarkably received titles sooner than Durant (2015), with Durant (2017, 2018) and after Durant (2022) — with Myers, Kerr, Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson main the way in which all over.

Myers received government of the 12 months in 2015 and 2017.

Myers labored this season on an expiring contract. In his press convention Tuesday, Myers mentioned, “This job… requires complete engagement, complete effort. One-thousand percent. If you can’t do it, then you shouldn’t do it. That’s the answer to the question of why.”

It’s now a good more huge offseason for Golden State, with large questions round Curry, who, even at 35, stays an elite participant.

The Warriors face all-time prime payroll, making Jordan Poole, who underperformed in his first 12 months after a four-year, $140-million extension, probably expendable.

Green, 33, can change into a unfastened agent through declining his participant possibility.

Thompson, 33, is extension-eligible.

In his press convention, Myers additionally recommended Mike Dunleavy Jr., the longtime NBA participant who has been the Warriors’ vice chairman of basketball operations for 2 years, to take over as president



