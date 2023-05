The Indian Child Welfare Act’s future is in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court. Lionel Ramos reports on how overturning the 1978 law would affect Oklahomans.

Also: Whitney Bryen updates her investigation into a federally funded statewide nonprofit that auditors say misspent $585,000. Paul Monies delivers a wrap-up of the Oklahoma Legislature’s regular session. Executive director Ted Streuli hosts.