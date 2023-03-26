Rangers Can Find Morelos Heir With “Standout” Gem

The long term of Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos remains to be up in the air and with only a few months last on his present deal, because it stands, he’s going to go away the membership at no cost come the top of the present season.





This isn’t superb clearly, particularly taking into account the Colombian hitman has loved a cast begin to existence beneath Michael Beale, scoring seven targets and grabbing six assists, and he’s obviously taking advantage of a extra fluid function whilst main the assault.

Having netted 122 targets since arriving in Glasgow again in 2017, Morelos has long past down as one thing of a cult hero among the Ibrox devoted and ideas would possibly quickly flip to who may probably change him.

The Ibrox coffers may not stretch that a long way and spending cash may neatly be restricted this summer season, which means Beale will have to show to the academy for skill and Robbie Ure might be the best selection.





Who is Robbie Ure?

Ure is the same in nature to Morelos, an out-and-out striker who is aware of the place the objective is, and he has indisputably confirmed that this season for the Rangers B aspect. Across 37 suits within the Lowland League and UEFA Youth League, Ure has netted 19 targets and grabbed an extra 10 assists, showcasing his eye for objective.

His shape within the UEFA Youth League used to be specifically pleasurable, particularly taking into account the step-up in opposition. He scored in opposition to Napoli and Liverpool and Rangers Review journalist Joshua Barrie even described the teenager dynamo because the Gers’ “standout” performer of their 3-2 defeat of the Italian aspect closing yr.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst gave him his first style of senior motion in a League Cup tie in opposition to Queen of the South at the beginning of the season, and it didn’t take lengthy for him to exhibit his skills, scoring throughout the first ten mins of his debut.

Scott Arfield used to be filled with reward for the striker following the victory, dubbing his younger teammate as “magic” and it obviously displays he’s considered extremely amongst his friends.

The chance of Morelos leaving will increase with each passing day and with Kemar Roofe completely injured, it leaves simply Antonio Colak because the membership’s primary striker. If Beale desires to problem Celtic for the Premiership identify subsequent time period, extra energy extensive can be required, on the other hand, selling Ure to the primary group can be a smart transfer and as soon as he starts scoring, he would possibly by no means forestall.