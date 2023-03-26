Kate Cross reveals shock at being signed by Northern Superchargers in the women’s Hundred





Kate Cross, the England seamer, has printed her shock at being signed by Northern Superchargers in Thursday’s Hundred draft, having captained Manchester Originals in the pageant’s first two seasons.

Cross had spoken to the Originals forward of the draft, who gave her a verbal make it possible for they might signal her for £25,000 with their 2d pick out if she used to be nonetheless to be had. But the Superchargers gazumped them by the use of their first pick out to signal her for £31,250.

Since the Originals had already used their first pick out to signal South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt, they have been not able to make use of their Right-To-Match (RTM) card to convey Cross again – a lot to her wonder, as she watched on from her regional staff Thunder’s pre-season excursion to Mumbai.

“I didn’t look at the money at all,” Cross mentioned on No Balls, her BBC podcast with Alex Hartley. “I wasn’t bothered about that. But I knew I wasn’t playing for Manchester, and I’d been picked up by their rivals, the Superchargers, who are based in Yorkshire. For a Lancashire girl, it’s quite a big move…”

Cross has spent her complete profession enjoying for Lancashire or groups affiliated with them, like Thunder and the Originals. “It’s just such a big thing to get my head around, the fact that I won’t be playing in the environment that I’ve grown up playing in,” she mentioned. “For a long time, all my cricket has been in one environment, one club, one place.

- Advertisement - “And then I’m simply over the Pennines! It’s going to be bizarre enjoying towards Manchester; it is going to be so bizarre no longer enjoying for Manchester.”

Thursday’s draft was the first time that a recruitment process in the women’s Hundred has been broadcast publicly, and Cross said it had been difficult to deal with hearing about a surprise move at the same time as the rest of the world.

"It's so unusual to determine information at the identical time as everybody else," she said. "Whenever we typically get this information, we discover out two weeks earlier than it is going out to the public: choices, all that more or less stuff.

“It comes out in public and you’ve dealt with it, you’ve processed it, whereas we found out when everyone else found out, which is the thing I’m struggling with the most.

“To watch your self actually get offered live to tell the tale TV, and for a value that somebody values you at… I will’t even describe that feeling.”

Each women's staff in the Hundred has 8 showed avid gamers after Thursday's draft. They will now fill their squads over the coming months, with their closing contracts agreed mutually on the open marketplace.





