One person killed in Grand Prairie crash







Police say a Chevy passenger automobile veered right into a Ford pickup truck at about 6:40 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South Belt Line Road. The Chevy then reportedly persisted south and collided right into a Dodge pickup.

Both drivers of the Ford and the Dodge suffered accidents that aren’t life-threatening, police mentioned, and had been taken to the sanatorium for remedy. The motive force of the Chevy suffered severe accidents and used to be additionally taken to the hsopital.

A passenger in the Chevy used to be pronounced lifeless on the scene, police added. The identiy of the sufferer will probably be launched as soon as subsequent of relatives were notified.

Police say they imagine climate will have contributed to the collision. The motive force and passenger in the Chevy weren’t dressed in seatbelts on the time.

The crash stays beneath investigation, police say.

