Mitch McConnell back home after completing physical therapy for concussion

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell returned home Saturday after being launched from an rehabilitation facility the place he used to be receiving remedy for a concussion he suffered all the way through a fall previous this month.

In a remark, the 81-year-old McConnell stated he had “finished inpatient physical therapy” and would spend “the next few days” running from home at the recommendation of his physical therapists.

“I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon,” McConnell stated.

On March 8, the Republican senator from Kentucky tripped and fell whilst attending a non-public dinner on the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C., and used to be due to this fact hospitalized for a number of days with a concussion.

On March 13, he used to be discharged from the sanatorium to the inpatient rehabilitation facility.

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota stated Tuesday that McConnell used to be “anxious to get back” to his paintings on the Capitol.

Two different participants of the Senate stay absent whilst they obtain scientific remedy. Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has been receiving remedy for medical melancholy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since mid-February, whilst Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California is getting better from shingles.

— Caitlin Yilek and Jack Turman contributed to this document.

