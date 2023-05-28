Raccoon euthanized after woman brings it to pet store and other customers kiss it

Wildlife government say a raccoon in Maine was once euthanized and examined for rabies after a woman introduced it right into a pet store for a nail trim and some customers kissed it

The raccoon examined adverse for the illness, and there’s no rabies possibility to the general public, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti mentioned Sunday. However, raccoons are one of the not unusual carriers of rabies within the state, and bringing the wild animal right into a pet store constituted an useless possibility to public well being, Latti mentioned.

The woman, who has no longer been known by means of government, introduced the raccoon into an Auburn pet store on Tuesday, the natural world division mentioned. She was once in the hunt for to get the animal’s nails trimmed, which is a provider the store does no longer supply to raccoons, the dep. mentioned.

Several other other folks treated the animal and some kissed it, the natural world division mentioned. The store’s supervisor then requested the woman to go away and contacted the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the dep. mentioned.

The raccoon was once then examined for the illness, which got here again adverse, however necessitated euthanizing it, Latti mentioned. There is not any nonlethal check for rabies in animals, he mentioned.

Rabies is sort of at all times deadly in people as soon as signs seem, and doable victims want to search remedy right away. Wildlife are highest left by myself, even though animal keep watch over government will also be notified if the animals seem to be in misery, Latti mentioned.

“When they lose their fear of people they are more likely to become a nuisance or be run over by a vehicle,” Latti mentioned.

The natural world division mentioned store customers who touched the animal must nonetheless touch their well being care suppliers as a precaution. Raccoons are able to shifting other illnesses alongside to people and other animals as smartly.

The pet store, a location of the nationwide chain Petco, didn’t right away reply to a request for touch upon Sunday. A consultant for the native store referred a request on to the corporate’s company place of business in San Diego.