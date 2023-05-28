Parineeti Chopra may tie the knot with Raghav Chadha in Rajasthan just like cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas? : Bollywood News

Parineeti Chopra Raghav Chadhawho were the communicate of the the town recentlyseem to be busy seeking to lock the venue for his or her approaching wedding ceremony. The couplewho were given engaged previous this monthis anticipated to be tying the knot in Rajasthan as according to present stories. From what we listenParineeti is these days in the state the place she was once observed spending time with her family. Further including to the speculationsit is being mentioned that Raghav will likely be becoming a member of the actress quickly.

Parineeti Chopra may tie the knot with Raghav Chadha in Rajasthan just like cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

As according to IANS storiesParineeti Chopra arrived in Udaipur on Saturday was once staying at Udaipur Palacealong with her members of the family too staying at Udayvilas. Latershe was once reportedly observed having lunch with her family. Furthermoreadding gasoline to the hearthParineeti Chopra may be anticipated to have had a gathering with Shikha Saxena of the Tourism Departmentwherein she was once observed asking about the touristy puts resorts in Udaipur. If that was once now not allRaghav Chadha is anticipated to have visited Jaipur to scout for wedding ceremony venuesfollowed via Parineeti Chopra becoming a member of him on SundayMay 28.

If those stories are to be believedit turns out that Parineeti Chopra needs to observe the footsteps of Priyanka Chopra Jonaswho too tied the knot in Rajasthan long ago in 2018. Howeverthe couple are but to choose from Udaipur Jaipur.

News about Parineeti Chopra getting engaged to Raghav Chadha began doing the rounds closing month. Laterreports had it that the couple had hosted an intimate ‘roka’ rite ahead of exchanging rings at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. As for his or her wedding ceremony plansthe couple haven’t interacted with the media referring to the identical. Howeverduring the engagementreports had it that the couple will likely be tying the knot in October or via the finish of 2023.

