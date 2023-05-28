Shilo Sanders transfers to Colorado: Ex-Jackson State DB reunites with father Deion, brother Shedeur

Defensive again Shilo Sanders has introduced that he’s formally becoming a member of the Colorado Buffaloes soccer crew, following within the footsteps of his father and brother. Sanders, who has two years of eligibility final, declared his dedication on Twitter on Saturday night time. He had in the past entered the switch portal on December 17, 2022, the similar day as his brother, quarterback Shedeur Sanders. However, Sanders waited till he graduated with his stage from Jackson State on May 1 to make his switch legitimate.

Sanders wore his father’s No. 21 jersey all over his announcement, an homage to his father’s time as a participant.

In his two years with Jackson State, Sanders recorded 59 tackles, 12 passes defended, and 5 interceptions. Over the similar length, the crew completed back-to-back SWAC championships with a mixed document of 12-3.

Sanders’ switch to Colorado marks the newest in a string of transfers to the crew. He would be the forty eighth switch to sign up for the Buffaloes’ roster, with a complete of 69 new gamers—together with highschool and JUCO gamers—being added. Eight got here to the crew from Jackson State, together with Sanders’ brother, however some preliminary transfers have since left this system.