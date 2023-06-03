BELGRADE – After two mass shootings shook the country, 1000’s of other people rallied in Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, on Saturday for the 5th consecutive week, hard the resignation of senior executive officers and the revocation of broadcasting licenses for TV networks that they are saying advertise violence and glorify crime figures. However, the nation’s populist president, Aleksandar Vucic, rejected any duty for the disaster and omitted the protesters’ name to step down.

Despite the protests, the President has been accused of fueling intolerance and hate speech all through his autocratic 11-year rule whilst illegally seizing management of all state establishments. On the different hand, President Vucic denies this, claiming that the opposition teams need to overthrow him by way of pressure. The protest used to be quite other from the earlier ones, as unbiased reporters noticed right-wing teams infiltrating the march to advertise their nationalist schedule, and a few of those teams have shut ties to Serbia’s safety carrier.

The opposition has accused Vucic of being answerable for the disaster and ignoring their calls for to step down. However, President Vucic stays defiant, announcing that he may not be scared away by way of the protesters.

The two shootings that led to the protests befell on May 3 and four, when a 13-year-old boy shot his fellow scholars in an fundamental faculty in central Belgrade, killing 8 scholars and a college guard, and a 20-year-old used an automated weapon to randomly goal other people in two villages south of Belgrade, killing 8 other people and wounding 14.

To fortify the shaken sense of safety, government have introduced a gun crackdown in the aftermath of the shootings and despatched police to faculties. Serbia is flooded with guns left over from the wars of the Nineties, together with rocket launchers and hand grenades. Other gun-control measures declared in the wake of the shootings come with tighter controls on gun house owners and capturing levels, a moratorium on new licenses, and vicious sentences for ownership of unlawful guns.

Popular Serbian actor Dragan Bjelogrlic summed it up very best when he informed the crowd that “we owe a debt” to the lifeless youngsters. “We owe them the truth and justice,” he stated. “We owe them what we didn’t give them while they were alive.”

Jovana Gec contributed.