Columbus student earns $240,000 in scholarships

Julianne Lukambo’s existence started in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Africa. Due to the continued conflict, her circle of relatives needed to flee and ended up spending the primary 10 years of her existence at a refugee camp in Uganda. However, she defied all odds and is graduating from a Columbus City Schools highschool because the valedictorian of her elegance.

Lukambo says that she is stunned to obtain $240,000 in school scholarships after finishing her senior 12 months on the most sensible of her elegance. She attributes her luck to her robust educational efficiency during highschool and her involvement in faculty actions.

Northland’s senior elegance has jointly earned a complete of $5.6 million in scholarships to this point. Columbus City Schools seniors are awarded a complete of $33,172,272.00 in scholarship and assist cash. Lukambo is one of the most sensible 50 earners.

Despite the difficulties she overcame to achieve the place she is these days, Lukambo stays thankful and pleased with herself. She plans to wait the University of Dayton, the place she is going to learn about laptop science.