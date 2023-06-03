Experimental surgery helps paralyzed Dutch man get back on his feet





Ger-Jan Oskam, a Dutch man, had his lifestyles became the other way up after a catastrophic bicycle twist of fate leaving him paralyzed. However, a ground-breaking experimental surgery has modified the process his lifestyles. The surgery concerned making a “digital bridge” between his mind and nerves, enabling him to successfully transfer his decrease frame once more.

This out of the ordinary building in science and drugs showcases the ability of technological developments in treating paralysis and permitting other folks to regain their mobility. Naomi Ruchim elaborated additional on the surgery, which has been a step forward within the box of medication.

Staying up-to-date with breaking news hasn’t ever been more uncomplicated. Sign up for browser notifications and keep knowledgeable about are living occasions and unique reporting. Don’t leave out out; Turn on notifications now.

