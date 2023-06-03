Monday, June 5, 2023
Allstate also stopped writing new property insurance policies in California, report says

Allstate is the most recent corporate identified to have stopped writing new householders, condominiums or business property insurance policies in California.

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported that the massive insurance corporate quietly paused new policies in 2021 with a spokesperson announcing it was once accomplished to proceed to offer protection to present consumers. Auto policies are nonetheless to be had.

Three different insurers, together with State Farm, have made equivalent bulletins, in the wake of enormous payouts in contemporary years from devastating wildfires, the Chronicle reported.

There are nonetheless greater than 100 insurance corporations in operation in California.

Consumer advocates say the ones smaller corporations can assist.



