Premier League fixtures today – your guide to Tuesday’s games

The Premier League motion continues to roll round within the wake of the March global smash with 4 games happening on Tuesday night time.
The obvious absence of a mid-desk manner there is something at the line in each come upon at the moment. On Tuesday, the battle for survival and the race for Europe will likely be put within the highlight.
A dramatic night time of midweek Premier League motion awaits, and here is our guide to every of the 4 games.
Two aspects that hardly have their heads afloat within the relegation dogfight meet at Elland Road in an enormous six-pointer.
The hosts are in all probability a extra wily outfit beneath Javi Gracia than they had been with Jesse Marsch on the helm, and so they did a just right activity of stifling Arsenal on the weekend prior to the Gunners grew to become it on in the second one part.
This is the sport Leeds have to win, and Gracia may just welcome Wilfried Gnonto again to the fold.
Forest had been pegged again via Wolves on Saturday, and the ones two dropped issues may just turn out crucial when it is all stated and performed given their City Ground reliance. Steve Cooper’s aspect boast the worst away file within the Premier League having picked up six issues and scoring simply 4 instances in 13 games. They’ve were given to get started amassing issues on their travels another way the drop beckons.
How to watch on TV
|
Country
|
TV channel/are living circulate
|
UK
|
N/A
|
US
|
nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network
|
Canada
|
fuboTV
This Bournemouth aspect simply stay discovering some way, do not they? The Cherries got here from in the back of to beat Fulham on house soil on the weekend to bolster their survival bid.
However, they are again at the street in midweek as they make the quick shuttle around the south coast to the AMEX Stadium the place the impartial’s favorite look ahead to.
Brighton performed out an exciting 3-3 draw with fellow European hopefuls Brentford final day out and are in a very good place to declare their first-ever continental berth.
Roberto De Zerbi’s aspect sit down 6th within the desk having performed fewer games than their competitors, and lots of will be expecting them to conquer a Bournemouth aspect that experience misplaced ten in their 14 away games this season.
How to watch on TV
|
Country
|
TV channel/are living circulate
|
UK
|
N/A
|
US
|
Peacock
|
Canada
|
fuboTV
It was once any other depressing weekend for Leicester as they slumped into the relegation zone following their pitiful 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace.
The efficiency and end result rendered Brendan Rodgers’ place on the membership untenable, and the Foxes parted techniques with their lengthy-time boss on Sunday. Thus, they’re going to be supervisor-much less after they welcome Aston Villa to the King Power on Tuesday night time.
Unai Emery’s Villans are destined for a easy conclusion to the season with their mid-desk end inevitable. They’re simply right here to reduce to rubble everyone else’s season now. Emery’s aspect outsmarted Chelsea on the weekend in a 2-0 victory and moved up to 9th consequently.
The guests will likely be having a look to avenge their 4-2 defeat at Villa Park on this one.
How to watch on TV
|
Country
|
TV channel/are living circulate
|
UK
|
N/A
|
US
|
Peacock
|
Canada
|
fuboTV
It was once a slightly miserable affair between those two aspects within the opposite fixture at Anfield, as two of the Premier League’s behemoths performed out a stalemate amid their wretched 2022/23 campaigns.
Chelsea’s woes sunk to much more depressing depths on the weekend as they had been overwhelmed at house via Aston Villa which price Graham Potter his activity. Thus, the Blues will likely be led via Brighton legend Bruno Saltor on Tuesday evening because the Reds come to the town.
Jurgen Klopp’s aspect had been thumped via former identify competitors Man City on the weekend as their bid for a most sensible-4 end was once dealt any other blow. They’re 4 issues forward of eleventh position Chelsea in 8th however at the moment are 8 issues adrift of Man Utd in fourth.
This is a competition Liverpool merely have to win.
How to watch on TV
|
Country
|
TV channel/are living circulate
|
UK
|
Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra
|
US
|
Peacock
|
Canada
|
fuboTV
