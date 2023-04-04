IPL 2023: ‘Otherwise they’ll be playing under a new captain’: MS Dhoni issues a warning to CSK bowlers after win over LSG

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), on Monday (April 3), emerged victorious within the 6th tournament of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 held at MA Chidambaram Stadium via registering a complete 12 runs victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a exciting come across.

Asked to bat first, CSK began strongly, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway offering a cast opening partnership. Gaikwad performed a good knock of 57 off 31 balls, together with 4 sixes and 3 fours, whilst Conway scored 47 off 29 balls, together with two sixes and 5 fours. Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, and MS Dhoni additionally contributed with quick-fire cameos because the Chennai-based crew posted a daunting overall of 217/7 of their 20 overs. Meanwhile, Mark Wood and Ravi Bishnoi picked up 3 wickets each and every for Lucknow.

In reaction, LSG were given off to a shaky get started, with KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda departing early. However, Kyle Mayers equipped some hope with a good knock of 53 off simply 22 balls. Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni additionally chipped in with vital contributions, but it surely wasn’t sufficient to chase down the set goal, and so they fell brief via 12 runs.

Moeen Ali used to be the big name performer for CSK, together with his all-round efficiency incomes him the ‘Player of the Match’ award. He scored a quickfire 19 off 13 balls and likewise picked up 4 wickets for simply 26 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Although Chennai gained the tournament, Dhoni used to be no longer pleased with the efficiency of his bowlers, who delivered as many as 13 wides and 3 no-balls. The CSK skipper expressed his dissent within the post-match presentation and issued a warning to his bowlers for fifteen additional deliveries within the recreation.

“They’ll have to bowl no no-balls and less wides. We are bowling too many extra deliveries and need to cut them out otherwise they’ll be playing under a new captain,” stated Dhoni.

Notably, this used to be after a lengthy hole of 4 years that the Chennai crowd witnessed CSK play a tournament on the Chepauk floor. Speaking concerning the behaviour of the pitch and the go back of IPL to the venue, Dhoni additional stated that it used to be a very best recreation with a jam-packed stadium.

“It was a terrific game, high-scoring game. All of us were thinking how the wicket will be. We had that doubt. It was a high-scoring game. Overall I think it was a perfect first game that happened and it was a full house for the first game in 5 or 6 years since we’ve been here. I thought it will be much slower. It was a wicket where you could score runs but overall it got a bit slower. We’ll have to see how it plays over the next six games at home but hopefully we can score here,” added the previous India skipper.