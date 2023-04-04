NYT Crossword Answers: “Band on the Run” Band

Next up is BROADCAST NEWS (“1987 film set in a Washington, D.C., TV station”). I admit I had by no means heard of this film, however the crosses have been useful, as was once the clue’s connection with a TV station.

The 3rd theme movie is ROSEMARY’S BABY (“1968 horror film set in a New York City apartment”), which I’ve additionally by no means observed (I’m a wimp on the subject of horror motion pictures.) But I had certainly heard of it.

So what do those 3 movies have in not unusual? The solution is published in the name of the ultimate movie in the grid: DELIVERANCE (“1972 thriller set in the backwoods of Georgia … or a plot point in 18-, 29- and 49-Across?”). All 3 of the different movies characteristic issues that may be delivered: pizza, the news and a child. The final of those, as I hinted at above, was once central to the theme of the constructors’ October 2021 puzzle, which had the revealer “HERE COMES MY BABY.”

Let’s pay attention from Ms. Michaels and Ms. Iverson about how this puzzle got here in combination.

Constructor Notes

Andrea Carla Michaels: After Christina and I did a puzzle about going into hard work and turning in a child, I were given to excited about what else is delivered. Babies, the news, pizza, milk (in the Olden Days), mail/Amazon programs (in the Newen Days). We idea it’d be amusing to consider movies with the ones phrases in the titles, with the divulge being “Deliverance,” a pivotal movie of my youth. “Licorice Pizza” was once out in the theaters, however we weren’t certain it could stand the check of time. The difficult section was once discovering a option to unite the movies clue-wise, so we targeted on the environment the place the actors “deliver” their performances. I believe it’s beautiful difficult with out no less than one main actor’s title hooked up (Julia Roberts, Holly Hunter, Burt Reynolds), however area barriers prevailed. As a major film buff, I like this puzzle. And I cherished operating on a “sequel” with Christina! Christina Iverson: Andrea is a excitement to paintings with, and I’m satisfied to proportion a byline along with her once more! When this puzzle comes out, we can have simply observed every different in particular person at A.C.P.T. (the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament). Maybe someday we’ll make a puzzle in combination that has not anything to do with turning in small children!

