Police respond to “active shooter incident” at Allen Premium Outlets in Texas

According to a record from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, there was once an “active shooter incident” at a shopping center in Allen, Texas, which is a suburb in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan house, on Saturday afternoon. Police in Allen additionally reported an “active situation” at the Allen Premium Outlets and recommended the general public to avoid the realm. Social media video photos captured other people in the mall’s parking zone all through the incident, with gunfire sounds and panic. As of now, no information on casualties or accidents are to be had.

This is a growing tale; additional updates are anticipated.

- Advertisement -