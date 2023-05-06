DCSO expanding inmate voting options







Previously restricted to mail-in ballots, inmates in Dallas County have now been granted the best to vote on Election Day. This transfer is noticed as an important stride against complete illustration for inmates within the county.

In a observation, Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown expressed her approval of the exchange: "This is something we have actively been working on for some time. The municipal elections afford us the opportunity to do a trial run to fill these gaps, and we are pleased to be able to expand voting for our inmates in Dallas County Jail."

DCSO, the group accountable for overseeing and keeping up the county prison, has urged that they have got a vested passion in making sure that every one fees inside of their care have get admission to to honest voting rights.

Those living throughout the Lew Sterrett Jail facility can have direct get admission to to the voting polls on May sixth. Additionally, a public voting location may also be discovered within the Frank Crowley Court Building.

Election Day will proceed till 7 p.m.

In abstract, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has labored arduous to expand voting rights for inmates in Dallas County. Previously, those folks have been restricted to mail-in ballots simplest. However, with the addition of in-person voting polls on the Lew Sterrett Jail facility and the Frank Crowley Court Building, inmates can now take part absolutely within the democratic procedure on Election Day. This innovative transfer against inclusivity and illustration positions Dallas County as a pacesetter in making sure honest and simply voting rights for all.