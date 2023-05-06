Man, 21, dies after being shot in Winter Garden: police



A 21-year-old man is dead after being shot following a “disturbance” in Winter Garden on Tuesday, according to police.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., officers of the Winter Garden Police Department responded to shots heard in the area of Klondike Street off 9th Street and found a man, later identified as Jestin McMurphy, lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died, authorities said.

Police did not immediately provide details about what the disturbance was, other than that it happened earlier in the day.

Investigators said they are working on several leads and are trying to identify the suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives via CRIMELINE at 800-423-TIPS, or Detective Kevin Burger at 407-656-3636.