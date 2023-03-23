Police Looking For Perpetrators – Variety

Walik Goshorn/MediaPunch/IPx

South Florida police have issued a remark inquiring for assist in figuring out the gang of attackers that ambushed rapper Teskashi 6ix9ine in the toilet of a health club in South Florida on March 21, leaving him hospitalized.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose actual call is Daniel Hernandez, used to be recorded getting attacked through a bunch of assailants and leaving the health club bloodied and bruised within the face. The day after the assault, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office launched an professional remark confirming main points and put out a call-out for information in regards to the attack.

“Last night, our deputies responded to an incident at LA Fitness (8000 Block of Lantana Rd) in Lake Worth,” the remark posted to their Twitter reads. “An altercation occurred between several individuals, leaving [6ix9ine] Daniel Hernandez injured. Hernandez was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.”

“If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or stay anonymous by downloading the PBSO app for Apple or Android,” the notice concludes.

Although no main points had been showed or attached, there are a number of speculations that the assaults are in connection to the rapper’s 2020 plea handle federal officers to imprison his gang mates. In 2019, Hernandez used to be arrested and sentenced to 2 years in jail on 9 fees, together with racketeering, drug trafficking and firearm offenses in terms of his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods gang. He confronted at least 47 years on the trial however took a plea deal, exchanging his testimony for the lenient sentence.

Hernandez were arrested on critical prison fees prior to his 2019 run-in with the legislation, all whilst he used to be ascending the Billboard charts along big-name collaborators like Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Gunna, Anuel AA and extra on his 2018 file “Dummy Boy.”