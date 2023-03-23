East Texas nurse who killed 4 patients featured in Hulu series

Criminologist and ex-FBI particular agent Dr. Bryanna Fox and her elegance of graduate scholars learn about 3 convicted murderers, together with William Davis.

TYLER, Texas — Editor’s Note: The video above used to be printed in October 2021.

A new Hulu series options the primary tv interview of former East Texas nurse William George Davis who used to be sentenced to dying for killing 4 patients.

Davis, who labored at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital, used to be convicted in October 2021 of inflicting the 2017 and 2018 deaths of John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenaway and Joseph Kalina. He injected air into the patients’ arterial techniques.

Following his conviction, prosecutors additionally introduced proof that Davis can have killed patients Perry Frank, James Sanders and James Blanks. He used to be additionally accused of making an attempt to kill Gary Parker, Pamela Henderson, Rickie Glenn, James Wages and Jesus Serrano.

In the series "The Lesson Is Murder," which used to be launched on Thursday, mental criminologist and ex-FBI particular agent Dr. Bryanna Fox and her elegance of graduate scholars learn about 3 convicted murderers with Davis featured in the primary episode, in line with the display description.

Fox and her scholars evaluation the murderers’ persona characteristics and increase mental profiles.

Jurors took slightly below two hours to condemn Davis to the dying penalty. While on trial in the 114th District Court, Davis selected to not take the witness stand.

He is these days interesting the dying sentence.

During the sentencing segment of the trial, a recorded telephone name from the Smith County Jail used to be performed in which Davis instructed his ex-wife that he would in finding tactics to prolong ICU patients’ stays on the Tyler health facility the place he labored.

He instructed her he did this to paintings extra hours and get more cash together with his circle of relatives’s monetary state of affairs. Davis additionally instructed his ex-wife that he by accident led to the deaths of the patients.