Police: Crypto firm founder Do Kwon arrested in Montenegro

PODGORICA, Montenegro — Police in Montenegro have arrested Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon, who’s sought after in South Korea in reference to a $40 billion crash of the firm’s cryptocurrency that devastated retail buyers world wide, the European nation’s internal minister stated Thursday.

“Montenegrin police arrested an individual who is believed to be one of the most wanted fugitives, South Korean citizen Do Kwon,” Interior Minister Filip Adzic stated on Twitter.

Montenegrin government had been looking ahead to respectable affirmation of the identification of a person who was once arrested on the airport in the capital, Podgorica, with false paperwork, however they consider it is Kwon, Adzic added.

South Korea requested Interpol in September to flow into a “red notice” for the 31-year-old around the company’s 195 member countries to search out and apprehend him.

Kwon and 5 others attached to Terraform are sought after as a result of allegations of fraud and monetary crimes in relation to the implosion of its virtual currencies in May 2022.

TerraUSD was once designed as a “stablecoin,” which can be pegged to solid property just like the U.S. greenback to stop drastic fluctuations in costs. However, round $40 billion in marketplace worth was once erased for the holders of TerraUSD and its floating sister forex, Luna, after the stablecoin plunged some distance beneath its $1 peg in May.