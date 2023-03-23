‘The Lesson Is Murder’: USF criminologist and graduate students debut true crime docuseries on Hulu

A brand new true crime docuseries, “The Lesson Is Murder,” follows University of South Florida

criminology Associate Professor Bryanna Fox and her 5 graduate students as they display the truth of ways researchers analyze

convicted murderers’ character characteristics and motives to expand mental profiles.

In addition to serving to the following technology of criminologists higher perceive murderers,

Fox, a former FBI agent, makes use of the mental profiles to lend a hand legislation enforcement throughout

the rustic save you violent crime and resolve chilly circumstances.

In the unique docuseries to be had on Hulu, the USF students and Fox assessment the

circumstances of 3 convicted murderers from across the country, together with serial killer

Will Davis, a former nurse convicted of capital homicide for killing 4 sufferers in

Texas.

The objective is to discover why killers kill and use that wisdom to lend a hand resolve and save you

violent crime. It’s the similar focal point of the direction Fox teaches at USF and of a number of

research she has revealed in educational journals. This experience has ended in numerous

nationwide media interviews.

“This idea for this show was inspired by my 2018 forensic psychology class at USF,”

Fox stated. While instructing her students the basics of mental criminology,

they implemented what they discovered to analyze an actual chilly case from native legislation enforcement.

“My students ended up breaking open that chilly case and spoiler alert, one thing equivalent

occurs with a case within the first episode of this docuseries!”

Graduate pupil Xavier Burch, who’s featured on the display, stated the docuseries was once

a memorable option to additional his paintings within the box.

“It was once an revel in that I’m really thankful to have and I’m hoping to struggle for fact

and justice sooner or later for different circumstances,” Burch stated.

With this display, Fox desires the true strategy of implemented criminology to be documented.



“Criminology isn’t like what you spot on ‘Criminal Minds’ – I sought after to do a display

the place I will display the real procedure of ways circumstances are solved: the use of examine and science,”

Fox stated. “I additionally need the audience to be told clinical and research-based information

from this display, so they are able to determine pink flags on their very own and file suspicious

task to legislation enforcement.”

Fox hopes the display will proceed with extra students and circumstances to additional construct mental

profiles to unravel crime.