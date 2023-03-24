Police identify man shot dead outside Bradenton home

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton police have known a 56-year-old man that was once shot dead Sunday night time.

At about 7 p.m., officials had been known as to the 700 block of seventeenth Street Court East and located Dwight Sutton, who have been shot outside a home. Officers, and later paramedics, carried out CPR, however he was once pronounced dead on the scene.

Sutton’s identification was once no longer launched by way of police till past due Tuesday afternoon. Police additionally introduced that they wish to interview Michael Alonzo Phillips, however he has no longer been known as a suspect.

Detectives are running to identify a purpose for the capturing.

“We want to collect extra information which is why we wish to communicate to Mr. Phillips,” police spokeswoman Meredith Frameli instructed ABC Action News.

Anyone with any information in regards to the case, together with Phillips’s whereabouts, is requested to touch Bradenton Police by way of calling 941-932-9322.