Dallas breaks ground on latest project to control flooding

DALLAS — The City of Dallas and the Army Corps of Engineers broke ground Thursday on the following segment of flood control within the town: a 7th pumping station alongside the Trinity River.

The Trinity Portland Pumping Station is being constructed on the finish of Mexicana Road in West Dallas alongside the west fork of the Trinity River. Scheduled for final touch on the finish of 2025, it's designed to pump up to 250,000 gallons a minute and offer protection to the western neighborhoods of Dallas, like Eagle Ford.

“It’s a major threat,” stated Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Omar Narvaez of the flooding attainable for this phase of the town.

“We’re talking about people’s homes. Which just on its own merit is enough,” he stated of the explanations for the project. “But it’s not just that neighborhood. You also have to think about the Design District as well as downtown.”

Eduardo Valerio, assistant director over hurricane water operations with Dallas Water Utilities, stated this can be a long-overdue project for the Trinity River Corridor and Dallas Floodway.

“This is just one of the multiple efforts that we are collaborating with the Corps of Engineers to strengthen our levy system. And making improvements that our residents have been waiting for decades,” Valerio stated.

“And with this Trinity Portland Pump Station we’re going to be able to provide more flood protection to our West Dallas,” he added.