The Hundred 2023 – Men’s squad lists in full

Welsh Fire
Retained: Jonny Bairstow (central contract), Joe Clarke, Ollie Pope, David Payne, Jake Ball, George Scrimshaw
Draft selections: Tom Abell, David Willey, Shaheen Afridi, Glenn Phillips, Haris Rauf, Roelof van der Merwe, Stevie Eskinazi, Dan Douthwaite
Southern Brave
Retained: Jofra Archer (central contract), James Vince, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen, George Garton, James Fuller, Alex Davies, Joe Weatherley
Draft selections: Leus du Plooy, Tim David, Devon Conway
Northern Superchargers
Retained: Ben Stokes (central contract), Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Adam Lyth, Adam Hose, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, David Wiese, Wayne Parnell, Callum Parkinson
Draft selections: Reece Topley, Tom Banton, Michael Bracewell, Bas de Leede
Oval Invincibles
Retained: Sam Curran (central contract), Sunil Narine, Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Danny Briggs, Nathan Sowter
Draft selections: Heinrich Klaasen, Ross Whiteley, Ihsanullah
Birmingham Phoenix
Retained: Chris Woakes (central contract), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan, Adam Milne, Benny Howell, Will Smeed, Kane Richardson, Tom Helm, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley
Draft selections: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Miles Hammond
London Spirit
Retained: Mark Wood (central contract), Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis, Liam Dawson, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Adam Rossington, Chris Wood, Ravi Bopara
Draft selections: Mitchell Marsh, Olly Stone, Michael Pepper
Manchester Originals
Retained: Jos Buttler (central contract), Wanindu Hasaranga, Phil Salt, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Paul Walter, Josh Little, Wayne Madsen, Tom Lammonby, Mitchell Stanley
Draft selections: Laurie Evans, Ashton Turner, Josh Tongue
Trent Rockets
Retained: Joe Root (central contract), Rashid Khan, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Colin Munro, Sam Cook, Daniel Sams, Samit Patel, Matt Carter
Draft selections: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sam Hain, Brad Wheal