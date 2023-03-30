Player ratings as late penalty drama sends Blues through

Chelsea emerged victorious over Lyon on consequences within the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals after forcing a shootout with a 128th minute spot-kick to conclude a annoying two-hour slog at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night time.
Chelsea had a slim cushion as the sport kicked off, however a late Vanessa Gilles function squeezed in on the close to post compelled extra-time, ahead of Sara Dabritz seemed to have sensationally received the tie for the holders in extra-time. But Maren Mjelde had ice in her veins less warm than a Norwegian fjord to transform from 12 yards proper on the dying and a VAR-awarded penalty.
The shootout was once much more annoying, however Ann-Katrin Berger made herself a hero with two saves, the second one a decisive one to disclaim American big name Lindsey Horan.
Lyon’s Signe Bruun was once to blame of snatching at an excellent early likelihood, capitalising on a deficient tried clearance from Magdalena Eriksson however missing composure and blazing large. The similar participant additionally did not hit the objective moments later with a tougher volley.
Sam Kerr must have given Chelsea extra respiring room when Lauren James put her through on function, however Christiane Endler was once equivalent to it – the ball in truth stuck her complete within the face. The Lyon goalkeeper was once quickly in motion once more when she tipped a fierce James shot over the bar.
Bruun volleyed directly at Ann-Katrin Berger within the last phases of the primary part and Lyon trainer Sonia Bompastor became to Ada Hegerberg for the second one 45 – the enduring Norwegian best made her long-awaited go back as a change on the weekend.
As the guests probed taking a look to stage the combination score-line, Chelsea seemed susceptible in some way that they hadn’t actually within the first part. Eriksson risked being stuck at the ball in a wrestling fit with Danielle van de Donk, whilst Hegerberg was once threatening to music her radar.
With the sport ticking into the overall quarter, issues changed into bitty, which suited Chelsea, even if Melanie Leupolz receiving long remedy for a bloody nostril was once on no account a pleasing sight.
But simply as it gave the impression of the tie would peter out, Lyon were given their leap forward. For all of the technical high quality at the pitch, it was once a quite scrappy close to post tap-in from Gilles. The Canadian were given in entrance of Eriksson to hook up with Lindsey Horan’s move and Berger couldn’t stay it out.
Chelsea upped the pace and depth after that to take a look at and keep away from extra-time on the finish of what has already been a vastly busy month – this was once recreation seven in March – however there was once no leap forward.
Extra-time was once ruled through a transparent fatigue from all sides, exhausted from what had preceded. And it was once tiredness within the Chelsea ranks that possibly sealed their destiny, failing to take care of a teasing Hegerberg move from the appropriate – Eriksson swung and overlooked – and handing Dabritz the risk to fireplace a scruffy low shot again throughout function into the ground nook.
Chelsea have been livid in stoppage time on the finish of extra-time when James went down below force from Vicki Becho. The referee was once un-moved, however a VAR intervention despatched Ivana Martincic over to the pitch-side observe, pointing to the spot after a long test. Mjelde had nerves of absolute metal to ship the ball top into the nook past the achieve of Endler.
Penalty shootout
Chelsea: Mjelde (scored), Kerr (scored), Fleming (scored), James (overlooked), Carter (scored)
Lyon: Marozsan (scored), Hegerberg (scored), Renard (overlooked), Dabritz (scored), Horan (overlooked)
GK: Ann-Katrin Berger – 8/10 – Got a hand to the Gilles function however could not stay it out. Probably would have anticipated to be busier out of doors the shootout however then confirmed her high quality through saving two.
RB: Eve Perisset – 7/10 – Careful with the ball and a excellent outlet at the proper. Forced off injured.
CB: Kadeisha Buchanan – 7/10 – Faced other types of demanding situations from Bruun to Hegerberg.
CB: Magdalena Eriksson (c) – 4/10 – Struggled greater than as soon as and seemed to be the susceptible link within the Chelsea back-line. Not ready to get throughout to Gilles and overlooked a clearance ahead of Dabrtiz scored.
LB: Jess Carter – 7/10 – Had a cast night time total towards various threats.
CM: Erin Cuthbert -7 /10 – Worked so onerous simply as you are expecting from her, however fatigue confirmed in a while.
CM: Melanie Leupolz – 7/10 – A ugly facial harm upfront ended her night time. it have been a disciplined and combative efficiency as much as that time.
CM: Guro Reiten – 6/10 – Often gave the ball away looking to make issues occurs. Furious with James at one level for no longer laying the ball off at the counter.
RW: Niamh Charles – 7/10 – Struggled to affect the sport in an attacking sense however did such a lot paintings off the ball for her workforce.
ST: Lauren James – 8/10 – Looked the Chelsea participant possibly to create one thing, however arguably to blame of in need of to do all of it herself from time to time. Won the final gasp penalty. Missed within the shootout.
LW: Sam Kerr – 6/10 – Probably will have to have scored when one-on-one with Endler within the first part and did not hit the objective with others. Got crowded out too again and again.
Substitutes
SUB: Sophie Ingle (71′ for Leupolz) – 6/10
SUB: Maren Mjelde (73′ for Perisset) – 6/10
SUB: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (91′ for Reiten) – 5/10
SUB: Jessie Fleming (111′ for Cuthbert) – N/A
Manager
Emma Hayes – 7/10 – Had to start out with out Millie Bright once more. This recreation actually examined the intensity of her squad once more and there have been numerous drained legs on display against the top.
GK: Christiane Endler – 7/10 – Made essential saves within the first part that stopped Chelsea operating up the combination score-line. Commanding within the ultimate phases too.
RB: Ellie Carpenter – 6/10 – Supplied respectable supply from the appropriate and was once robust within the take on.
CB: Vanessa Gilles – 8/10 – Scored the function that despatched the tie to extra-time with a shockingly composed end. Strong defensively.
CB: Wendie Renard – 8/10 – Repelled the whole thing that got here her approach.
LB: Selma Bacha – 7/10 – Always gave the impression to need the ball and typically had her head up taking a look ahead.
CM: Danielle van de Donk – 8/10 – Seemed to hide each and every blade of grass. Tough within the take on, even if arguably lucky no longer be despatched off when going into demanding situations on a yellow card.
CM: Damaris Egurrola – 6/10 – Strong on the base of the midfield, however Lyon wanted extra in the event that they have been going to get at the scoresheet – as they later did.
CM: Lindsey Horan – 7/10 – Always in a position for the ball across the field and put Gilles’ function on a plate for the defender to attain. Unfortunately overlooked the decisive penalty.
RW: Delphine Cascarino – 6/10 – Got the easier of Carter a couple of occasions however did not make it rely.
ST: Signe Bruun – 5/10 – Missed a lot of possibilities within the first part and was once changed on the destroy.
LW: Amel Majri – 5/10 – Didnt see sufficient of the ball to make a telling affect.
Substututes
SUB: Ada Hegerberg (46′ for Bruun) – 7/10
SUB: Sara Dabritz (56′ for Egurrola) – 7/10
SUB: Vicki Becho (73′ for Majri) – 5/10
SUB: Melvine Malard (97′ for Cascarino) – 5/10
SUB: Perle Morroni (106′ for Bacha) – 6/10
SUB: Dzsenifer Marozsan (106′ for Van de Donk) – 6/10
Manager
Sonia Bompastor – 7/10 – So very just about had her workforce within the semis.