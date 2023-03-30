Trump indicted in Manhattan; first ex-president to be charged with a crime

A New York grand jury has indicted Donald Trump on allegations related to a trade information investigation similar to a “hush money” fee made to grownup movie superstar Stormy Daniels. Trump is the first former president in U.S. historical past to face felony fees. His legal professional Susan Necheles showed the indictment. No different main points were launched but.

The explicit rate or fees have no longer but been made public, and one Trump legal professional instructed CBS News his prison crew is “still waiting to learn” main points of the indictment.

Trump lawyers Necheles and Joseph Tacopina issued a commentary pronouncing that the previous president “did not commit any crime,” and went on to say they might “vigorously fight this political prosecution in Court.”

The case stems from a fee made simply days ahead of Trump used to be elected president in 2016. His former legal professional, Michael Cohen, organized a $130,000 cord switch to Daniels to purchase her silence about an alleged affair.

Trump has denied having a sexual stumble upon with Daniels, and vehemently denied wrongdoing in this situation. Trump has accused Bragg of undertaking a “political witch hunt.” On March 13, with the grand jury nearing its indictment, Trump’s legal professional Joseph Tacopina instructed CBS News the case has “absolutely no legal merit.”

Cohen met again and again with prosecutors and testified ahead of the grand jury in this situation for 5 hours over two days in March. He served time in a federal jail after getting into a to blame plea in 2018 to tax evasion and campaign-finance violations in connection with the fee to Daniels.

The indictment comes as Trump faces different doable felony circumstances. In Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis is mulling fees in an investigation into alleged efforts by way of Trump and greater than a dozen of his allies to undermine the state’s effects in the 2020 election, which he misplaced to President Joe Biden. A different objective grand jury carried out a six-month probe remaining yr and delivered a file with its findings to Willis in January. The majority of that file used to be ordered sealed, no less than till charging choices are made.

In Washington, D.C., particular suggest Jack Smith is overseeing two Justice Department investigations into alleged efforts to intrude with the lawful switch of energy following the 2020 presidential election, and Trump’s dealing with of delicate govt paperwork discovered at his Mar-a-Lago house and imaginable obstruction of efforts to retrieve them.

The White House declined to touch upon news of the indictment.

This is a growing tale.

Matthew Mosk and Kathryn Watson contributed to this file.

