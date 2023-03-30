ICC CWC Qualifier Play-off 2023: Saiteja Mukkamalla’s unbeaten ton propels USA to impressive win over UAE

In the 7th event of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023, the United States of America (USA) defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek on Thursday.

Batting first, UAE began their innings on a shaky word as opener Waseem Muhammad departed early after scoring simply 2 runs. Vritiya Aravind and Asif Khan, then steadied the innings with a 98-run partnership. Aravind scored 57 runs off 68 balls, whilst Khan performed an impressive knock of 103 runs off 84 balls.

- Advertisement -

Apart from the duo, Rohan Mustafa additionally chipped in with a precious 38 runs off 53 balls as UAE went on to post a aggressive general of 279/9 of their allocated 50 overs. Jasdeep Singh and Nisarg Patel have been the select of the bowlers for the USA, with 2 wickets every.

Chasing the massive general, USA misplaced opener Shayan Jahangir early. But Sushant Modani and Saiteja Mukkamalla took price from thereon and constructed a forged partnership of 92 runs ahead of Modani fell for 39. However, Mukkamalla endured to bat brilliantly and scored a powerful century, smashing 12 fours in his match-winning unbeaten knock of 120 runs from 114 deliveries. Monank Patel additionally smashed a a very powerful half-century because the USA gunned down the objective with 5 wickets in hand and 1 over to spare.