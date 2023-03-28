Plan B for Fixing Penn Station Would Wrap Madison Square Garden in Glass

A yr and a part after Gov. Kathy Hochul championed a plan to lend a hand fund the renovation of Pennsylvania Station by way of permitting the development of as much as 10 towers across the transit hub, that proposal has been mothballed, and another undertaking has emerged as a imaginable front-runner to interchange it.

The proposal from a subsidiary of the Italian company ASTM Group calls for the development of an oblong glass station round Madison Square Garden. The Garden could be lined in aluminum and metal, and two new light-filled educate halls would exchange the notoriously cramped and darkish station — all of which might be finished by way of 2030, the company has stated.

With the preliminary plan all however useless and builders now scrambling to fill the void, key legislators and civic leaders say the ASTM proposal is one they’re now significantly bearing in mind.

The plan has piqued their hobby for a lot of causes. It has the good thing about now not being tied to income from the flagging administrative center tower marketplace. It does now not require the whole demolition or relocation of Madison Square Garden. It is being pitched by way of outstanding other folks in infrastructure and govt, and it comes to design paintings by way of the structure company that codesigned La Guardia Airport’s broadly lauded Terminal B.