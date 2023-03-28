Jacksonville’s local elections advance to a runoff | Florida

The general election for Jacksonville, Florida, was on March 21. The filing deadline to run passed on Jan. 13.

Candidates ran for property appraiser, city council, and mayor. The general elections for sheriff, supervisor of elections, and tax collector were canceled after no more than one candidate filed to run for each race. Republican incumbents T.K. Waters, Jerry Holland, and Jim Overton won the sheriff, supervisor of elections, and tax collector elections, respectively, without appearing on the ballot.

Democrats Donna Deegan and Audrey Gibson, Republicans LeAnna Cumber, Daniel Davis, Al Ferraro, Frank Keasler, independents Omega Allen and Brian Griffin ran for mayor of Jacksonville. Deegan and Davis advanced to the general runoff election after neither received a majority of the general election vote. Deegan received 39.5% of the vote, while Davis received 24.8%.

The runoff election is scheduled for May 16, 2023. In addition to mayor, runoffs will be held for property appraiser and the following city council seats: At-large Position 5, District 2, District 7, District 8, District 9, District 11, and District 14.

Jacksonville is the largest city in Florida and the 12th-largest city in the U.S. by population.

