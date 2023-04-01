Pep Guardiola breaks Arsene Wenger Premier League record with Liverpool victory

Manchester City’s 4-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday noticed supervisor Pep Guardiola declare but any other position within the record books.
After falling one purpose at the back of early on, City roared again thru moves from Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish, placing on a efficiency which the boss later described as some of the absolute best of his City tenure.
On most sensible of 3 issues and a few much-needed momentum for City, the victory additionally had some additional which means for Guardiola.
It used to be Guardiola’s a hundredth house win within the Premier League, coming in simply his 128th recreation on the Etihad Stadium.
No supervisor has ever reached 100 victories at a unmarried venue sooner than Guardiola, who broke the record in the past set by means of Arsene Wenger, who obligatory 139 video games at Highbury to succeed in a century of wins.
Guardiola misplaced only one house Premier League recreation throughout every of his first 3 seasons answerable for City and has handiest misplaced 12 of his 128 league outings on the Etihad.
This a hundredth victory will have an important have an effect on on each City and Wenger’s outdated facet Arsenal, with the 2 aspects nonetheless combating it out within the race for the identify.
City have now closed the space to leaders Arsenal to 5 issues, with the 2 aspects having performed the similar selection of video games ahead of the Gunners face Leeds later within the day.
