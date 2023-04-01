WATCH: PBKS batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa cuts loose against KKR spinner Sunil Narine in Match 2 of IPL 2023

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, the robust and competitive Sri Lankan batter, who garnered reward all the way through the former season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Asia Cup, has made an out of this world get started in the continuing season of the IPL.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) had struck gold through signing him remaining season, as his fearless batting against each tempo and spin helped them counter the opposition.

- Advertisement -

Rajapaksa persisted his superb shape through registering a shocking half-century in the second one fit of IPL 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Mohali’s PCA Stadium on Saturday, April 1. He got here out to bat at quantity 3 after PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh departed for a fast 23. Rajapaksa joined forces with skipper Shikhar Dhawan and added 86 runs for the second one wicket.

The Sri Lankan cricketer displayed his batting prowess, attaining his half-century off 29 deliveries. He batted aggressively and confirmed his energy against some high quality bowlers like Sunil Narine. Rajapaksa minimize loose against Narine in the six and ultimate over of the powerplay, smashing the West Indies spinner for 2 fours and a big six.

- Advertisement -

Here’s the video:

(*2*) See extra

4️⃣4️⃣6️⃣ 💥 When @BhanukaRajapak3 took on Narine and were given probably the most out of the powerplay 🔥🔥 Follow the fit ▶️ https://t.co/UeBnlhdZdr#TATAIPL | #PBKSvKKR pic.twitter.com/gtwEVQYNzf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 1, 2023

- Advertisement -

Rajapaksa’s knock was once laced with 5 fours and two sixes. He utterly ruled the opposition bowlers and ended up scoring a 32-ball 50. However, the left-handed batter in the end were given out at the remaining ball of the eleventh over, bowled through veteran India pacer Umesh Yadav.

Nonetheless, Rajapaksa’s brilliance helped PBKS post 191/5 at the scoreboard in their stipulated 20 overs.