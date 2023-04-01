Dallas ISD Athletics Hall of Fame: Meet the 2022 class

The class options native highschool training legends, an Olympic swimmer, an NBA legend and extra.

DALLAS — The Dallas Independent School District introduced the inductees to its 5th class of the district’s athletics Hall of Fame in June, which contains the likes of an area highschool soccer legend and the shortest individual to ever win the NBA dunk contest.

Meet the Dallas ISD Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022:

Reginald Samples

- Advertisement - Samples, a 1973 graduate of South Oak Cliff High School, is the winningest Black soccer trainer in Texas UIL historical past. He began his occupation in Dallas ISD as a a trainer and assistant trainer at James Madison High School in 1983, however were given his first head training place at Lincoln High School in 1990. Samples led Lincoln High School to the state championship recreation in 2004, the place the Tigers in the end misplaced a heartbreaking double time beyond regulation recreation to Kilgore.

Samples then was the head trainer for Skyline High School previous to the 2005 season and led the Raiders to district championships in 9 of his 10 seasons and to the state semifinals in 2011 and 2014.

Samples left Skyline High School to guide the Duncanville High School program, the place he continues to train as of late. In the previous seven seasons main the Panthers, Duncanville has been to the UIL playoffs six instances, achieving the state name recreation thrice.

- Advertisement - In his training occupation, Samples has 311 wins.

Jerry Heidenreich

Heidenreich, a 1968 graduate of Hillcrest High School, was once a two-time state champion and All-American swimmer. He attended SMU and was once named an All-American all 4 years of his collegiate occupation. He received 18 person Southwest Conference titles prior to successful an NCAA championship in the 200-yard freestyle in 1972. Heidenreich received two gold medals, one silver and one bronze in the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich for Team USA, the place he broke 5 Olympic information and 4 international information. Heidenreich was once inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 1987 and the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 1992.

Elsie Moreno

Moreno, a 1969 Kimball High School graduate, spearheaded the upward push of women athletics techniques in Dallas ISD.

In 1973, Moreno was Lincoln High School’s first women basketball and volleyball trainer. She additionally coached women observe & box, the place she led the Tigers to a district championship in 1975.

Moreno’s volleyball groups received 3 district titles and her football groups received district championships for 13 consecutive years from 1983 to 1995, with 3 of the ones groups achieving the regional finals. She was once additionally the first feminine athletic coordinator at Bryan Adams and later served as assistant athletic director for the district from 1997 to 2004.

Kevin Murray

Murray, a 1982 graduate of North Dallas High School, performed quarterback and middle fielder for the Bulldogs. During his senior yr, Murray was once named the DFW Metroplex Offensive Player of the Year in soccer and was once decided on in the eleventh spherical of the 1982 MLB Draft through the Milwaukee Brewers.

Murray performed quarterback for Texas A&M and was once named the Southwest Conference (SWC) Newcomer of the Year and earned second-team all-conference honors in his freshman yr.

In his ultimate season at Texas A&M, Murray broke a number of faculty passing information and was the SWC’s all-time landing chief. His son, Kyler Murray, performs quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL. His brother, Calvin Murray, was once a outfielder in Major League Baseball and famously was once at bat when Randy “The Big Unit” Johnson hit a dove with a pitch all through a 2001 spring recreation.

Spud Webb

Webb, a 1981 graduate of Wilmer-Hutchins High School, is the shortest participant to ever win the NBA dunk contest.

Webb stands 5 toes, 6 inches tall, however overcame doubters who mentioned he would by no means play basketball. He performed faculty basketball at Midland College and North Carolina State University, then was once drafted in the fourth spherical of the NBA Draft through the Detroit Pistons in 1985. Webb was once launched through the Pistons, and the Atlanta Hawks invited him for a tryout and the Dallas local made the roster.

Webb is absolute best identified efficiency at the 1986 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, the place he beat his personal teammate and protecting dunk contest champion, Dominique Wilkins.

In his NBA occupation, Webb additionally performed for the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic. He is recently the president of basketball operations for the Texas Legends of the NBA G-League.

Michael Hinojosa

Hinojosa, a 1975 graduate of Sunset High School, performed baseball and basketball. Hinojosa enters the district’s Athletic Hall of Fame for his contributions as a student-athlete, trainer and administrator.

Hinojosa started his occupation as a trainer and a trainer at W.H. Adamson High School. He served two phrases as superintendent, first from 2005 to 2011 and once more from 2015 to 2022.

During his superintendent tenure, he led the ancient passage of the biggest bond in Texas historical past.

Norman Jett

Jett is a historic, iconic determine in the historical past of South Oak Cliff High School. He started his instructing and training occupation at the faculty in 1962 and was the Golden Bears head soccer trainer and athletic coordinator in 1970.

During his 12-year tenure as head trainer, Jett led the Golden Bears to 3 district titles. He completed his occupation as the faculty’s all-time winningest trainer with a report of 103 wins, 29 losses and 5 ties.

