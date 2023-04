Watch CBS News



A spokesperson for former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday said that Pence's legal team will not appeal a judge's order that he testify in a special counsel probe over former President Donald Trump's actions surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Robert Costa has the latest.

