Downtown Dallas shooting: 1 dead, 1 injured near 7-Eleven







DALLAS — One particular person is lifeless and every other is in crucial situation after a taking pictures near a 7-Eleven in downtown Dallas on Wednesday night, police stated.

Police stated they answered round 5:40 p.m. to the location, near the intersection with North Griffin Street.

Two men have been shot on the location by means of an unknown suspect, in line with police.

Police stated probably the most sufferers died on the scene, whilst the opposite used to be transported to a medical institution in crucial situation.

The identities of the sufferers have now not but been launched.

No arrests had been made because the investigation continues.





