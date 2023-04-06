2023 Masters predictions, picks, favorites: One of these nine golfers will win at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The 2023 Masters will in the end come right down to only a handful of guys scuffling with it out for a inexperienced jacket Sunday afternoon. The actual trick is figuring out who the ones gamers will be previous to the match itself getting underway.

It’s at all times absolute best to begin at the highest, of route, and weave our means down in the course of the ranks. This 12 months makes that workout particularly simple as a result of Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 participant on the earth, the reigning Masters champion and the golfer enjoying higher than someone within the box within the months main into the match.

It’s no longer a instantly line down the arena ratings, despite the fact that. Instead, we need to have in mind previous shape at Augusta National, fresh finishes at the PGA Tour and one of probably the most constant stats of the previous decade: how golfers are putting the ball within the 90 days main into the development.

So, whilst there are possibly about two dozen golfers within the box who theoretically have the sport to emerge over 72 holes — simply have a look at our Masters predictions and knowledgeable choices — much more likely than no longer, the winner of this match on Sunday night at Augusta National will be one of these nine golfers (with an advantage title thrown in for attention). You would possibly not wish to pass over a 2d of motion, so take a look at the Masters TV time table and protection information.

2023 Masters predictions, favorites

Odds by the use of Caesars Sportsbook

