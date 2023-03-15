Paul Pogba keen to stay at Juventus next season

Paul Pogba is keen to stay at Juventus in spite of an harm and controversy-riddled 2022/23 season, 90min understands.
The 29-year-old returned to Turin on a loose switch in the summertime following a six-year spell at Manchester United, whom he joined in a deal value £89m.
But due to a lot of harm problems, Pogba has controlled simply 35 mins of Serie A motion all season, and he just lately picked up every other drawback this is set to see him leave out every other prolonged duration of motion.
Pogba was once additionally dropped just lately for the primary leg of Juventus’ spherical of 16 Europa League tie with Bundesliga outfit Freiburg, owing to ‘disciplinary problems’, and his long run at the membership has already been known as into query by means of Italian media.
Former Juventus defender Marco Tardelli just lately prompt that Pogba is a ‘large drawback’ for the Italian giants, however resources have showed to 90min that Pogba intends to stay at the Allianz Stadium next season and is totally dedicated to making his 2nd spell at the membership a succe
The Frenchman additionally harbours hopes of reclaiming a spot in Didier Deschamps’ nationwide group squad earlier than Euro 2024, and hopes that common taking part in time at Juventus can assist him drive his long ago into Les Blues’ plans – a sentiment Deschamps is known to have shared with Pogba himself.
Pogba was once dominated out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on account of harm and as a substitute watched on as Kylian Mbappe nearly impressed France to back-to-back event wins. Eventually, Argentina prevailed in an exhilarating penalty shootout after the general had ended 3-3 after extra-time.
