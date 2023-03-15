Man charged with defacing NYC’s Charging Bull statue with antisemitic symbols: Police

The Colorado guy is accused of drawing swastikas and writing racial slurs.

A Colorado guy was once indicted on hate crime fees Wednesday for allegedly defacing public areas in New York City — together with the enduring Charging Bull statue — with Nazi symbols and racial slurs in 2021.

James Ryan, 40, was once indicted on 3 criminal counts of legal mischief as a hate crime, in addition to 3 criminal counts of irritated harassment within the first level, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office introduced.

Ryan allegedly drew a swastika and an anti-Black slur on a pillar on the front to City Hall on Dec. 13, 2021, Manhattan prosecutors mentioned.

The subsequent day he allegedly spray-painted the similar issues out of doors a CVS pharmacy within the Financial District and a “large swastika” at the Charging Bull statue close to Wall Street, prosecutors mentioned.

The Charging Bull, or Wall Street Bull, is pictured in New York City, Jan. 16, 2019. - Advertisement - Carlo Allegri/Reuters, FILE

At the time, the New York City Police Department launched surveillance photos and pictures of an unknown suspect dressed in a poncho and backpack who was once captured defacing the doorway to City Hall and the Charging Bull statue.

“Hate has no place in New York City and these offensive and damaging actions will not be tolerated,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg mentioned in a statement saying the indictment.

Attorney information for Ryan was once now not straight away to be had.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office mentioned it has 20 open circumstances associated with antisemitic hate crimes.