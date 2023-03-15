Zeke’s tenure: The highs and lows of Ezekiel Elliott as a Cowboy

We’re taking a take a look at Ezekiel Elliott’s time with the Dallas Cowboys, each on and off the sphere.

DALLAS — An technology in Dallas Cowboys historical past is outwardly coming to an finish.

- Advertisement - It used to be reported Wednesday morning that the Cowboys have been “set to part ways” with Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott turned into a mainstay within the Cowboys backfield along quarterback Dak Prescott ever since being drafted No. 4 general within the 2016 NFL Draft.

The transfer anticipated to be made may just come as quickly as 3 p.m. Wednesday, when the league’s calendar yr starts and groups must be underneath the wage cap.

Elliott hit the bottom operating (actually) within the league from his rookie season. He’s additionally been section of the headlines, each for just right and … no longer so just right.

- Advertisement - Here are the highs and lows of the “Zeke Era” in Cowboys historical past:

Highs

Zeke donates himself to the Salvation Army kettle: An all-time second. Who may just each overlook when No. 21 scored a landing right through a 26-20 win over Tampa Bay in 2016, and then celebrating through leaping into the Salvation Army kettle. It’s a birthday party that made waves on social media and turned into so standard that now highschool athletes nonetheless do it right through the UIL State event year-in and year-out. Watch right here on NFL’s YouTube:

- Advertisement -



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRXloeJjuKg

“Feed meeeeeeee”: Get a first down. Feed Zeke. It turned into a meme and a staple of his sport. Elliott received a lot of first downs for the Cowboys, so that you have been certain to peer it no longer handiest at the box as he did it, but additionally from the fanatics within the stands. In 2021, Elliott even went as some distance as submitting a filing for the trademark “Feed Me.” He additionally has the word tattooed throughout his abdomen.





First down. Let’s transfer the chains alongside.

Welcome to the NFL, rook: As discussed sooner than, Elliott made an affect the second one he stepped on an NFL box. He led the NFL in dashing his rookie season with 1,631 yards en path to an NFC East department identify.

After being suspended for 6 video games in 2017, which we will be able to get to within the “lows” segment underneath, he persevered his top-tier operating again manufacturing with 1,434 yards and six landing passes to move together with 77 catches for 567 yards in 2018. In 2019, Elliott rushed for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns, gaining his 3rd (and ultimate, thus far) Pro Bowl variety.

His manufacturing dipped in 2020, however returned to a first rate shape as the main again in a two-running again machine along Tony Pollard. Elliott rushed for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021, and 876 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022, in comparison to Pollard’s 719 yards and two touchdowns in 2021 and 1,007 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2022.

Elliott provides again: Elliott has performed a lot for the Dallas-Fort Worth group. He did the whole thing from retaining early life soccer camps to volunteering with For Oak Cliff, which is a nonprofit that holds meals distribution occasions.

Lows

Elliott’s tenure wasn’t at all times clean crusing, despite the fact that.

Domestic violence incident: As discussed above, Elliott used to be suspended for the primary six video games of 2017 after a girl accused him of home violence whilst at Ohio State. Elliott used to be no longer charged within the case, however his appeals to get the suspension lowered didn’t paintings.

Las Vegas tune competition: In 2019, TMZ Sports got a video of Elliott entering a war of words with a safety guard at a Las Vegas tune competition. After assembly with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Elliott did not face any punishment.

Dog biting incident: In 2021, one of Elliott’s canines, a Rottweiler, bit two other folks, police stated. Animal Services positioned the Rottweiler in a 10-day quarantine, in response to Texas legislation. Officials took the 2 individuals who have been bit to native hospitals for remedy, police stated.

Frisco police cited Elliott with 3 citations, one according to animal, of Dog at Large, an offense punishable by a fine of no more than $100 per citation. No different fees have been filed at, police stated.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2017. In 2017, Elliott gained damaging consideration after video surfaced of him pulling a girl’s peak down and exposing her breast at St. Patrick’s Day festivities in Dallas.

The video, posted by TMZ, confirmed Elliott ingesting a beer with a staff of other folks on what seems to be the rooftop of a bar.